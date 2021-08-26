President Rumen Radev will present on Friday morning the third exploratory government-forming mandate to BSP for Bulgaria, which is the third largest parliamentary group in the 46th National Assembly, Radev's Press Secretariat reported on Thursday.



Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Socialists' leader, Kornelia Ninova, also confirmed that they have been invited by the head of State to receive the exploratory mandate, BTA reported.



"We completely understand the responsibility we are now assuming - a huge and serious responsibility that comes with the third mandate as the last chance to form a government under this Parliament," she said.