During an inspection tour of Bulgaria's southeastern border on Saturday, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said the situation at the border is calm for the time being. He said necessary steps have been taken to tackle a possible influx of refugees from Afghanistan, BTA reported.



Yanev inspected border facilities at Malko Tarnovo.



"Pressure on the border is expected to rise, but we have made preparations and we are ready to use more military forces if necessary," he noted. "It is not necessary for now. Bulgarian citizens can rest assured that the border is well-protected." According to the Prime Minister, the border fence is in good condition.



There is no need at present to build more refugee camps, Yanev said.