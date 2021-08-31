PM Stefan Yanev is ready to head a new caretaker cabinet if necessary, he said for NOVA on Tuesday.

He praised the performance of the present caretaker cabinet, saying that its teamwork set an example of how the government of a democratic country should function.



In his words the government is ready to organize presidential and parliamentary elections either on the same day or on different days. He said the President would set a date for new parliamentary elections after the National Assembly schedules the presidential elections, due to take place late this autumn.



Speaking about the new anti-COVID measures, Yanev said decisions should be expected in the next few days. They will be balanced but will probably not be to everybody's liking.



The cabinet does not intend to introduce mandatory COVID vaccines, he added.



Regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Yanev said the government has taken adequate measures to address the expected increase in pressure on Bulgaria's border.