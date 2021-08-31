The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will propose to the anti-establishment parties There Is Such a

People, Democratic Bulgaria and Rise Up BG! Here We Come! to hold a meeting in order to discuss common priorities and proposals on the 2021 budget revision as well as shorter deadlines between the first and second reading of the bill, said BSP leader Kornelia Ninova during a meeting with trade unions and employer organizations on Tuesday.



Ninova expects from all parties to act responsibly so that the state and the people can cope with the looming crises, BTA reported. The meeting should take place as soon as possible and the common priorities have to be guaranteed by the signatures of the MPs.

