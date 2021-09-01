At the moment, it is not necessary to include the armed forces in the border guard, said caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev in Parliament on Wednesday during a hearing on the readiness and plans of the government to meet a new wave of migrants and the necessary funds to ensure the activities of the responsible institutions.



The Ministry of Defence is ready to deploy up to 1,051 servicemen on the Bulgarian-Turkish border in three rotations of two weeks each, BTA reported, quoting the Defence Minister Georgi Panayotov. He added that the necessary funds for the participation of an average of 600 servicemen per month and the necessary equipment to strengthen the protection of the State border by the end of the year amount to 9,606,000 leva. The ministry does not have these funds and that is why Panayotov has sent a letter to the relevant committee in Parliament.



Bulgaria has evacuated 27 Bulgarian and 34 Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, said caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Svetlan Stoev during the hearing. According to him, the situation in Afghanistan is extremely concerning. The priority of the authorities so far has been the evacuation of Bulgarian and Afghan nationals who have contributed to the Bulgarian embassy and missions there. The authorities expect 14 Afghan citizens to arrive to Bulgaria from the European logistics hub in Spain, the Minister added.



The repair of the border fence will cost 3 to 4 million leva, said caretaker Minister of Interior Boyko Rashkov.



Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said that for the most part the fence is in good condition, but there are sections that need repair.