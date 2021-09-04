The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 460,691, after 30,011 tests identified 1,640 new infections on Friday. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.46 per cent.



The capital Sofia tops the list of new cases with 254 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 167 new cases and Varna Region with 143 cases.



The active cases are 33,789. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,070, including 334 in intensive care.



Another 822 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 407,851.



Fifty fatalities are reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,051.



With 12,199 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,349,025 persons in aggregate have received a coronavirus vaccination so far, including 1,196,017 who are fully vaccinated.