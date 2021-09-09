The recalculation of pensions will come into force on December 25, not on October 1, reads the latest decision of Bulgaria’s National Assembly. In October, November and December, pensioners will receive a EUR 60 supplemet to their pensions as an anti-crisis measure.

From December 25, the minimum pension will increase from EUR 150 to EUR 185, BNR reported. The maximum pension will increase from EUR 735 to EUR 766. From October 1, the benefit in the second year of maternity leave becomes EUR 325.

"The recalculation of pensions is late," commented Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Labor and Social Policy Galab Donev.