The third dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved by an expert council at the Ministry of Health in Bulgaria.

The booster dose will be aplied to five groups of people - those over 65, medics, people in social institutions and patients with impaired immunity.

The third dose of Pfizer can be given to people immunized with any of the other vaccines against the coronavirus. It could be done at least six months after the previous vaccination.