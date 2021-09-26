The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 492,365 after 10,875 tests identified 1,038 new infections on Saturday. The test positivity rate now stands at a little over 9.54 per cent.



Twenty-six fatalities were reported, none of whom were vaccinated, bringing the total death toll since the start of the pandemic to 20,449.



A total of 447 people have recovered from the infection on Saturday, bringing the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic to to 429,507.



The active COVID-19 cases on Saturday stood at 42,409. The number of hospitalized patients was 5,040, of whom 428 were in intensive care. A total of 229 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Saturday, of whom only 20 were vaccinated (8.73 per cent).



A total of 2,467 people were vaccinated on Saturday, bringing the total number of administered doses to 2,507,048. The number of fully vaccinated people now stands at 1,307,993.