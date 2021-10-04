513 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,603 tests performed, data of the website coronavirus.bg show. 11.14% of the tests returned positive result.

The coronavirus positivity rate is higher as compared to the previous day when 10.7% of the tests returned positive result. 87.5% of the new cases of COVID-19 are among unvaccinated, BNR reported.

There are 45,899 active cases of COVID-19. 5,248 patients are being treated in hospital, 462 of them in intensive care units. 90.2% of the new COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated. 43 people have died and 516 have been reported cured in the past day. 93% of the Covid-19 deaths are among unvaccinated.

A mere 1,284 vaccine doses were administered in Bulgaria on Saturday, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 2,550,279. There are 1,337,228 people have completed the immunization process.