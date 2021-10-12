The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 524,333, after 23,480 tests identified 3,471 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 14.78 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 860 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 298 cases and Varna Region with 213 cases.



The active cases are 51,858. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,505, including 472 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 14,827, with 41 new cases over the last 24 hours.



Another 1,862 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 450,662. A total of 157 fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 21,813.



With 5,166 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, including 4,992 booster shots, 2,593,879 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,365,088 people are fully vaccinated.