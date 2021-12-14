Israel donated some two tonnes of medical supplies including masks, respirators, syringes, and oximeters to Sofia's Pirogov Emergency Hospital here on Tuesday. The handover ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Israel to Bulgaria, Yoram Elron, and Pirogov Director Prof. Ivan Poromanski.



Elron stressed that the relations between Bulgaria and Israel correspond to the proverb: "A friend in need is a friend indeed". Bulgaria was the first country to send 92 firemen in Israel when fires had been raging there and that will not be forgotten. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is glad to help Pirogov Hospital in its fight against coronavirus. The bilateral cooperation will continue in the future, focusing on emergency and trauma care, the Ambassador of Israel added.



The donation was made to Pirogov Hospital as it is at the center of the coronavirus fight. The decision has been made together with the Bulgarian Health Ministry, Elron noted.



Prof. Poromanski thanked him, adding that the epidemic pressure has decreased but the medical centre still needs more nurses.