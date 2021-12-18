The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 723,433, after 45,925 tests identified 1,614 new infections on Friday, 80.24 per cent of which were of unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 3.51 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 363 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 169 cases and Varna Region with 116.



The active cases are 95,207. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,511, including 537 in intensive care. Of the 406 new hospital admissions, 88.42 per cent were not vaccinated.



The infected medical staff have reached 17,873, with 28 new cases detected since Thursday.



Another 1,416 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 598,212.



Eighty-one fatalities were reported (93.83 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 30,014.



With 17,668 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,577,712 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,868,873 people are fully vaccinated, and 213,382 have received a booster jab.