A total of 6252 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours - three times more than a day earlier.

The infected people in hospitals across the country are 4477, 468 of them - in intensive care units.

157 more people with coronavirus died on Tuesday. 142 of them have not been vaccinated.

24 947 vaccine jabs were administered yesterday. 1 921 662 Bulgarians are now fully vaccinated.