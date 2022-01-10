52 cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron have been identified in Bulgaria, Ministyr of Health announced on Monday.

The positive samples were taken by January 3 in 13 hospitals in 9 districts in the country.

The cases of Omicron have been identified in the following districts: Sofia-city - 38; Pazardzhik - 6; Sofia region - 2; Burgas - 1; Varna - 1; Plovdiv - 1; Ruse - 1; Sliven - 1; Stara Zagora - 1.

A total of 505 samples have been tested. 10.3% of them were from people infected wit Omicron and the other 89.7% - of the Delta or its subvariants.