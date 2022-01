A total of 6761 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 116 more infected people died.

5219 patients are now hospitalized, including 570 in the intensive care units.

928 people with coronavirus have recovered on Monday.

Since the beginning of the campaign, 3 879 558 doses of vaccines against the virus have been administered in Bulgaria, including 22 888 in the past 24 hours.