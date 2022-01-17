On January 17 the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Anthony the Great. The saint was born about 251 A.D. in a wealthy Egyptian family.

His name is associated with the Christian religion. He died at the age of 105 and was buried in a secret place. His relics were later ceremoniously transferred to Vienna.

In Bulgaria St. Anthony's Day is celebrated for protection against diseases.

Happy name day to all Bulgarians who bring the names Anton, Andon, Doncho, Antonia, Antoaneta, Donka, Anthony, Toni!