7.8% is the inflation rate in Bulgaria for 2021, data from the National Statistical Institute shows. This is the highest percent since the last month of 2008.

The average annual inflation for the period January - December 2021 compared to the period January - December 2020 is 3.3%.

Last month, compared to November, there was an increase in prices of almost all groups of goods and serviceс: bread, cooking oil, eggs, meat, dairy products, fruits and vegetables. The medical and dental services have also become more expensive.