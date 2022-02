The price of natural gas in Bulgaria becomes 17.64% lower as of February 1, the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission decided. This month the gas costs BGN 109.88 per megawatt-hour without fees and taxes, or EUR 56.18 per MWh. In January the tariff was BGN 133,41 per megawatt-hour.

The new price was requested by Bulgargaz.

The prices of European gas supply markets in February 2022 exceed 85 EUR/MWh.