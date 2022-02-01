All areas in Bulgaria already are in the dark red COVID zone, the map of the Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases shows.

The highest incidence is in Sofia – 2 549 per 100 000 people as of January 30, followed by districts of Blagoevgrad (2 262), Sofia district (2 105), Stara Zagora (2 062), Pernik (2 001) and Burgas (2 000).

Most of the infected people are at the age between 40 and 49.