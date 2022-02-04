Photo: iStock
The visit to Bulgaria, Romania and Belgium will be conducted in the period 7 - 11 February
The US administration will send an interangecy delegation to Sofia, Bucharest and Brussels next week, the State Department announced Friday. Among the topics to be discussed is Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
The Counselor of the Department Derek Chollet will lead the delegation that will meet representatives of the Bulgarian government in Sofia.
