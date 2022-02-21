March 20 is the possible date for lifting all COVID restrictions in Bulgaria including the green certificate. The document will remain valid only for those who want to travel abroad. That was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at a press conference on Monday.

Petkov explained that the districts in the country were moving from the red to the yellow COVID zone. “Soon they will be in the green zone,” Prime Minister added.

As of February 24, owners of public facilities can allow persons without a green certificate at their own places.

As of March 5, the requirement for a green certificate for visitors to public sites will be totally abolished. As of March 20 this antiCOVID measure will be lifted for those who work on those sites as well.