Prime Minister Kiril Petkov will take part in the informal meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union member states, which will be held on March 10 and 11 in Versailles, France, said the press service of the Council of Ministers.

During the first day, the European leaders will focus on discussions regarding the situation in Ukraine, as well as on defence and energy.

On March 11, the heads of state and government of the EU member states will discuss the new model for growth and investment in the presence of the President of the European Central Bank and the President of the Eurogroup.