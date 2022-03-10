"Bulgaria will support children and families from Ukraine who are seeking refuge in our country," President Rumen Radev said at a meeting with UNICEF Representative for Bulgaria Christina de Bruin.

Radev underlined that Bulgaria gives the Ukrainian children the opportunity to continue their education and the adults could be included in the labour market. The head of state also expressed gratitude to the Bulgarians who opened their homes for the refugees.

According to UNICEF, nearly 1 million children have left Ukraine since the start of the war, Christina de Bruin said.

