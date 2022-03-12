Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya.

The two politicians discussed the relations between Sofia and Ankara as well as the possibilities for cooperation in the energy sector, in the field of economy, infrastructure and defence were discussed. The leaders talked about the ways to improve road connections, including those between Plovdiv and Istanbul.

The Turkish president welcomed the Bulgarian government's intention to fight corruption and reform the judiciary. They both agreed that such policies would attract more investors.

Petkov congratulated Erdogan on his initiative to mediate and organize diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia.