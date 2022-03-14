Speaking to journalists, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said he had talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the weekend. In Petkov's words, Zelensky had asked for any kind of help.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister said that Zelensky had asked him for assistance in the talks with the EU on Ukraine's path to integration in the Union. The Ukrainian President had thanked for the help the Bulgarian government has thus far provided in the form of medicinal products and trucks with humanitarian aid jointly with the Bulgarian Red Cross. Zelensky had also thanked the Bulgarian government for supporting the mothers and children coming from Ukraine and for creating a mechanism to continue this support even if the number of people fleeing the war increases.

Petkov described his conversation with Zelensky as one of gratitude and a call for more help, regardless of the type.