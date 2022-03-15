Photo: EPA/BGNES
Austin will come to Sofia this week
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is to visit Bulgaria this week, the Pentagon said. Austin arrives in Europe to support NATO allies on the backdrop of raging war near the Alliance’s eastern borders, BTA reports.
Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby said Austin would be in Brussels on March 16 for a meeting of NATO defense ministers. He will then visit Slovakia. A key visit to Sofia has also been added to the program.