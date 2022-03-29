Photo: iStock
No floating mines have been discovered in the Black Sea, near Bulgaria's borders, the Bulgarian Navy announced on Tuesday.
The helicopter and ship search operation has already been suspended but monitoring and periodic inspection of the sea surface from the air will continue.
The operation started on Monday when the Coordination Center in Varna received information from the Turkish Rescue Center that a ship had spotted a mine east-southeast of Galata Cape.