Bulgaria's Parliament did not approve the only candidate for the Governor's post of the National Bank (BNB) - Lyubomir Karimanski. He was proposed by the There is Such a People party – one of the four parties in the ruling coalition.

58 MPs voted in favour, 36 against and 140 abstained during the vote on Friday.

After that Karimanski said that he had learned a wise lesson "because it is not the control of money in Bulgaria, but knowledge that is an irreplaceable value". "There is something in common in banking and politics - in both credibility is a very valuable asset. Was it worth spending so much trust so lightly?” the rejected candidate asked the MPs.