Greece and Germany are ready to send more gas to Bulgaria and Poland after the suspension of Russian imports, the Financial Times reported. It cites data from German and Greek gas operators and increased volumes of reserved gas capacities at the Kulata-Sidirokastro checkpoint between Greece and Bulgaria and gas pumping through the Malnov checkpoint between Germany and Poland.

"There will be enough gas, people should not worry. Even if we go to the spot gas prices on the European market, the price will rise by 20-25%, I do not see how it can reach 40%," Kiril Temelkov, Deputy chairman of the Bulgarian Gas Association and former head of Bulgargaz, told NOVA.