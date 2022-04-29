All anti-COVID measures in Bulgaria are to be lifted for those who enter the country. The new order of the Health Minister Prof. Asena Serbezova will come into force on May 1.

Until then people arriving in Bulgaria have to present a valid EU digital COVID certificate for vaccination, post-disease or testing or a similar document containing the same data.

As of May 1 people without COVID vaccination certificates and a health status document will be able to enter Greece as well.