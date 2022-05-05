Bulgaria’s most decorated marathon swimmer Petar Stoychev added another gold medal to his rich collection of awards.

Stoychev won the Svalbard Ice Swimming Adventure, one of the open water events in the calendar of the International Ice Swimming Association. The competition was held in Arctic waters near the Norwegian island of Svalbard.

The Bulgarian swimmer beat 19 other participants from all over the world to win the 1,000 metres race, stopping the clock at 14:25 minutes.

The competition was held at a water temperature below zero (seawater freezes at about -2C), while the air temperature was -15C.