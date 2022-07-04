On Monday experts will begin to draw up a programme which will lay out the priorities for a possible new Continue the Change cabinet in the next six months. This emerged on Sunday after the latest round of consultations between prime minister designate Assen Vassilev and There Is Such a People breakway MPs.

On Saturday Continue the Change held consultations with their coalition partners BSP for Bulgaria and Democratic Bulgaria.

The working group should prepare the government programme and the legislative agenda, said Vassilev. It comprises members of the socialist party, Democratic Bulgaria and breakaway MPs as well.

Vassilev said that Continue the Change wants the programme to take into consideration the interests of voters. “I am still an optimist for finding support,” he said on Sunday.

Vassilev said that the National Council of Continue the Change will decide whether the party will return the mandate unfulfilled if they fail to rally the support of 121 MPs or they will still put it to the vote in Parliament.

By Friday breakaway MPs will decide whether they will support the cabinet of Assen Vassilev, it emerged on Sunday after the consultations.