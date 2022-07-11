Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev confirmed our country’s full support for Montenegro on its European path. The statemen was made during Radev’s officialn visit to the city of Cetinje on Monday.

"Montenegro is the most advanced country in the EU enlargement process", Bulgaria’s head of state said at a joint press conference with his Montenegrin counterpart Milo Đukanović.

Radev expressed hope that the reforms in Montenegro will be accelerated and the EU will soon be able to welcome its new member. He emphasized that Sofia is ready to help in this process with its experience.

"We think that the EU's biggest investment for the peace and stability of Europe is the integration of the Western Balkans," Đukanović pointed out.