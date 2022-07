Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission announced that the price of natural gas is increased by 32% for July to the tune of EUR 94.98 per megawatt-hour excluding taxes and fees. At this price Bulgargaz will sell gas to the final suppliers.

The company has initially proposed BGN 186,47 per megawatt-hour. The final tariff is lower by 30 stotinki due to corrections in some expenses.