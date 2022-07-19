A lack of a convincing majority in Parliament to fight against crime and corruption would make progress impossible, outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's Chef de Cabinet Lena Borislavova told reporters on Tuesday. Borislavova was attending the Anti-Corruption Fund's annual monitoring report on the investigations of high-level corruption in Bulgaria.

"We continue to insist that the current Parliament must adopt legislation on the new Anti-corruption Committee, which should be headed by [outgoing Minister of Interior] Boyko Rashkov," Borislavova said.

She pointed out that Continue the Change will fight to have the amendments to the anti-corruption act adopted in their current version, despite calls from There Is Such a People to have them redrafted.