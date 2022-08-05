The dirrectors of the Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NRA) and Customs Agency Rumen Spetsov and Pavel Tonev have been dismissed by the new caretaker cabinet. Boris Mihaylov and Pavel Gerensky have been appointed to replace them.

According to the Government Press Service, NRA Executive Director Rumen Spetsov has been fired for non-performance of obligations under the National Revenue Agency Act.

The new director Boris Mihaylov said to NOVA he had ambitions to make the Agency work better than before.

The newly appointed head of the Customs Agency Pavel Gerenski, who was deputy director until now, would take the position temporarily.