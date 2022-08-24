The order for the arrest of Bulgaria's ex Prime Minister and leader of GERB party Boyko Borissov has been declared illegal. The decision of the Sofia Administrative Court upholds the decision of the Sofia District Court made in April.

According to the judicial panel, the 24-hour detention, in addition to being a "factually unfounded" measure, "also appears inconsistent with the purpose of the law." In addition, the detention order does not describe any facts "that substantiated the need for the enforcement of the coercive administrative measure."