Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev sent a congratulatory address to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of Ukraine’s national holiday- Independence Day.

The head of state expresses the solidarity of the Bulgarians with the people of Ukraine, our country’s support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and wishes for a quick return of peace in the country.

In his congratulatory address, Rumen Radev also expresses confidence that Bulgaria and Ukraine will successfully upgrade their relations, to which the numerous Bulgarian diaspora in the country will continue to contribute.