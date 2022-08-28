A total of 141 migrants have been detained in two separate police raids in the city of Burgas on Sunday.

In the first case, a truck with 88 migrants - men from Afghanistan - was detained on a boulevard in the Black sea city. The driver was a 60-year-old Macedonian. The vehicle was with Macedonian registration.

The prosecutor's office in Burgas is about to charge the driver with trafficking in emigrants.

Another 53 illegal migrants - also men from Afghanistan - were detained between the villages of Gaber and Debelt. They were taken to the border police station.