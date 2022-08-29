“An agreement in principle has been reached to double the capacity which Bulgaria has in the LNG terminal under construction at Alexandroupoli.” That was announced by the caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov after a meeting in the Presidency. It was hosted by the head of state Rumen Radev. Among the participants were representatives of the companies Gastrade and Copelouzos Group, managers from Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz and the caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev.

There have been discussed the ways to increase the amounts of natural gas Bulgaria will import via Greece from Alexandroupoli. The increase agreed upon is from 500 million cubic metres of gas annually to 1 billion cubic metres.

Rumen Radev stated it was extremely important that the terminal be constructed on time - until October 1.

Kostis Sifnaios, who was represented Gastrade, said that Bulgaria will be a priority in reserving capacities, and affirmed that the project will be implemented according to the plan.