Bulgaria marks the 137 anniversary of the Unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia. Celebrations have been held throughout the country.

Plovdiv was the the center of events celebrating the Unification Day. Plovdiv Metropolitan Nikolay served a solemn service in the Holy Assumption Cathedral Church. In the evening, President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Iotova attended the traditional military tattoo on Saedinenie Square in the center of the city.

Sofia marked the holiday with a ceremony in front of the Memorial Tomb of Alexander I of Battenberg, known as the Battenberg Mausoleum. The National Guards Unit of Bulgaria and Svetoglas Vocal Quartet participated at the festive programme.

A reenactment of the events of 1885 took place on Independence Square in Varna.