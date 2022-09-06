Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev visited the flood-damaged villages in Karlovo region to check the actions of the institutions who had to help those affected by the disaster.

The Bulgarian authorities have not activated the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism in connection with the recent floods, EU Commission Spokesperson for Budget and Human Resources, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Balazs Ujvari said. He clarified that the Commission is in contact with the Bulgarian authorities and is aware of the situation, but Bulgaria has not yet submitted any request for assistance, BNR informed.

"The state will allocate funds and construction materials to restore peoples’ homes and infrastructure. The state stands firmly behind each flood victim and is to provide differentiated assistance to every single person and every family affected by the floods,” Premier Donev assured.