The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,245,918, after 3,196 tests identified 461 new infections on Tuesday, 61.82% of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 14.42%.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 129 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 52 and Varna Region with 41.

The active cases are 12,008. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 743, including 42 in intensive care. Of the 24 new hospital admissions, 70.83% were not vaccinated.

Another 74 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,196,289.

One fatality was reported (they were unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 37,621.

With 57 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,526,869 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,069,777 people are fully vaccinated, and 869,820 have received a booster jab (including 65,181 reboostered).