Preliminary data shows that the flood damage in the three of the most affected villages in Karlovo region will exceed BGN 60 million. That was announced by the mayor of the municipality - Emil Kabaivanov, on NOVA.

More than 340 houses have been damaged. Six of them are completely destroyed and more than 60 are uninhabitable. The residents of these properties currently live with relatives and friends.

A total of 378 families need support from the Social Assistance Agency. The lists will be ready today.

Seven bridge structures and more than 10 smaller bridges in the region were swept away.