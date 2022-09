A total of 747 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,495 tests performed.

The number of active cases is now 11 565. 113 patients have been admitted to hospitals on Wednesday so that their total number became 703. 32 of the patients are in intensive care units.

11 more people with an established coronavirus infection died and 1179 have been reported cured.