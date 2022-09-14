The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,249,706 after 6,226 tests identified 654 new infections on Tuesday, September 13. The test positivity rate for the day was 10.5%. Unvaccinated persons accounted for 63.00% of the new cases.

The active cases are 10,025. Currently, hospitalized patients number 625, including 32 in intensive care. Of the 101 new hospital admissions on Tuesday, 78.22% were not vaccinated.

Another 702 COVID-19 patients recovered in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,202,023. Three fatalities were reported (100.00% of them unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 37,658.

With 1,169 new inoculations on Tuesday, 4,532,374 vaccine doses have been administered so far.