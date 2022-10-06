The results of the snap parliamentary vote in Bulgaria have been officially announced by the Central Electoral Commission. The numbers show that a total of seven parties enter the 48th National Assembly. These are GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change", DPS, "Vazrazhdane", BSP, "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Bulgarian Rise".

There will be 67 MPs from GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change" - 53, DPS - 36, "Vazrazhdane" - 27, "BSP for Bulgaria" - 25, "Democratic Bulgaria" - 20, "Bulgarian Rise" - 12. Their names are expected to be announced within days.

A total of 2 601 963 Bulgarians voted on Sunday. 87 600 of them did not support anyone.