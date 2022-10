A total of 180 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection died on Saturday. Nine people were cured.

There are 733 infected people in hospitals across the country, 58 of them - in intensive care wards.

The active cases are currently 10 057.

In the last 24 hours, 98 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.