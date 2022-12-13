The chairman of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute and head of the Bulgarian expeditions to the Ice Continent, Prof. Hristo Pimpirev, has been awarded the title "Commander of the Order of Isabella The Catholic" (Encomienda de la Orden de Isabel la Catolica). The ceremony was held at the residence of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in Sofia.



Pimpirev received the prestigious award from the ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Bulgaria, Alejandro Polanco Mata, by decree of the King of Spain.

The Order was created by King Fernando VII (1784-1833) and is granted for exceptional acts of a civic nature performed by Spanish or foreign nationals for the benefit of the nation, or for those who significantly contribute to the bonds of friendship and cooperation of the Spanish nation with the international community.